Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Harrison Bader -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Chase Silseth on the hill, on July 19 at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is hitting .246 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and six walks.
- Bader has recorded a hit in 30 of 47 games this year (63.8%), including nine multi-hit games (19.1%).
- He has homered in seven games this season (14.9%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Bader has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (36.2%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those games (23.4%).
- In 19 of 47 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|20
|.229
|AVG
|.267
|.272
|OBP
|.278
|.417
|SLG
|.440
|9
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|14
|17/4
|K/BB
|12/2
|5
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Angels' 4.53 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Silseth will make his first start of the season for the Angels.
- The 23-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
