Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Silseth. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Angels Player Props
|Yankees vs Angels Pitching Matchup
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is batting .251 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 37 of 69 games this season (53.6%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (15.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (7.2%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20.3% of his games this season, Kiner-Falefa has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (10.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31.9% of his games this year (22 of 69), with two or more runs four times (5.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.235
|AVG
|.267
|.269
|OBP
|.345
|.357
|SLG
|.381
|7
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|14
|13/4
|K/BB
|23/13
|5
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.53 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Silseth starts for the first time this season for the Angels.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 23-year-old righty.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.