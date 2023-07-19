James Duckworth (No. 129 ranking) will take on Alex Michelsen (No. 190) in the Round of 16 of the Hall of Fame Open on Wednesday, July 19.

Michelsen is the favorite (-165) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Duckworth, who is +130.

James Duckworth vs. Alex Michelsen Match Information

Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open

The Hall of Fame Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 19

Wednesday, July 19 Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

James Duckworth vs. Alex Michelsen Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex Michelsen has a 62.3% chance to win.

James Duckworth Alex Michelsen +130 Odds to Win Match -165 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 46.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.1

James Duckworth vs. Alex Michelsen Trends and Insights

Duckworth took down Constant Lestienne 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Michelsen was victorious 6-7, 6-4, 7-5 versus Maxime Cressy in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Through 19 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Duckworth has played 25.5 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 47.5% of them.

In his two matches on grass over the past 12 months, Duckworth has played an average of 23.0 games (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

Michelsen is averaging 25.2 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 10 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.8% of those games.

Michelsen is averaging 30.3 games per match (30.3 in best-of-three matches) and 11.0 games per set in four matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Duckworth and Michelsen have not played against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.