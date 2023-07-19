John Isner (No. 126 ranking) will take on Corentin Moutet (No. 73) in the Round of 16 of the Hall of Fame Open on Wednesday, July 19.

In this Round of 16 matchup, Isner is favored (-115) versus Moutet (-110) .

John Isner vs. Corentin Moutet Match Information

Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open

The Hall of Fame Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 19

Wednesday, July 19 Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

John Isner vs. Corentin Moutet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, John Isner has a 53.5% chance to win.

John Isner Corentin Moutet -115 Odds to Win Match -110 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 53.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 48.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.3

John Isner vs. Corentin Moutet Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Isner eliminated No. 345-ranked Alex Bolt, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

Moutet made it to the Round of 16 by taking down Eliot Spizzirri 7-6, 6-0 on Monday.

Through 23 matches over the past year (across all court types), Isner has played 29.8 games per match (28.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 48.6% of them.

Isner has played one match on grass over the past year, and 39.0 games per match.

Moutet is averaging 26.3 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 36 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.1% of those games.

Moutet is averaging 26.1 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 11.0 games per set through eight matches on grass courts in the past year.

Isner and Moutet have not played each other since 2015.

