Jordan Thompson vs. Liam Broady: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Hall of Fame Open
On Wednesday, Jordan Thompson (No. 69 in the world) faces Liam Broady (No. 130) in the Round of 16 of the Hall of Fame Open.
In this Round of 16 matchup, Thompson is favored (-250) versus Broady (+190) .
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Jordan Thompson vs. Liam Broady Match Information
- Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, July 19
- Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame
- Location: Newport, Rhode Island
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Jordan Thompson vs. Liam Broady Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jordan Thompson has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Jordan Thompson
|Liam Broady
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|+500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1400
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|16.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|6.7%
|55.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.6
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Jordan Thompson vs. Liam Broady Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Monday, Thompson eliminated No. 123-ranked Aleksandar Kovacevic, 6-0, 6-1.
- In the Round of 32 on Monday, Broady beat No. 192-ranked Shintaro Mochizuki, winning 6-1, 7-5.
- In his 37 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Thompson has played an average of 25.8 games (22.8 in best-of-three matches).
- On grass, Thompson has played 11 matches over the past year, totaling 28.2 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.6% of games.
- Broady has played 23 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 23.6 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.5% of those games.
- Broady is averaging 29.5 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set in six matches on grass in the past 12 months.
- This is the first time that Thompson and Broady have matched up in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.