On Wednesday, Jordan Thompson (No. 69 in the world) faces Liam Broady (No. 130) in the Round of 16 of the Hall of Fame Open.

In this Round of 16 matchup, Thompson is favored (-250) versus Broady (+190) .

Jordan Thompson vs. Liam Broady Match Information

Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open

The Hall of Fame Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 19

Wednesday, July 19 Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

Jordan Thompson vs. Liam Broady Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jordan Thompson has a 71.4% chance to win.

Jordan Thompson Liam Broady -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +500 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 55.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.6

Jordan Thompson vs. Liam Broady Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Thompson eliminated No. 123-ranked Aleksandar Kovacevic, 6-0, 6-1.

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Broady beat No. 192-ranked Shintaro Mochizuki, winning 6-1, 7-5.

In his 37 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Thompson has played an average of 25.8 games (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Thompson has played 11 matches over the past year, totaling 28.2 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.6% of games.

Broady has played 23 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 23.6 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.5% of those games.

Broady is averaging 29.5 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set in six matches on grass in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Thompson and Broady have matched up in the last five years.

