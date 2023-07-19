Jorge Alfaro Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jorge Alfaro (.167 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles and two walks) and the Boston Red Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Cubs.
Jorge Alfaro Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jorge Alfaro At The Plate
- Alfaro has four doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .163.
- Alfaro has gotten a hit in five of 15 games this year (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Alfaro has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Jorge Alfaro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|.182
|AVG
|.222
|.308
|OBP
|.222
|.364
|SLG
|.222
|2
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|2/2
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.01).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 135 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.66 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 6.66 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .306 to opposing hitters.
