Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino (hitting .179 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is batting .210 with four doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- Trevino has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this season (28 of 52), with more than one hit three times (5.8%).
- In four games this season, he has homered (7.7%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Trevino has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (21.2%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (5.8%).
- He has scored a run in 15 of 52 games so far this year.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|.220
|AVG
|.200
|.256
|OBP
|.259
|.354
|SLG
|.267
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|4
|12/4
|K/BB
|10/4
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Silseth will take the mound to start for the Angels, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 23-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
