Astra Sharma (No. 216) will face Kaja Juvan (No. 169) in the Round of 16 of the Hungarian Grand Prix on Wednesday, July 19.

In the Round of 16, Juvan is the favorite against Sharma, with -160 odds compared to the underdog's +125.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Kaja Juvan vs. Astra Sharma Match Information

Tournament: The Hungarian Grand Prix

The Hungarian Grand Prix Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 19

Wednesday, July 19 Venue: Romai Tennis Academy

Romai Tennis Academy Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Kaja Juvan vs. Astra Sharma Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Kaja Juvan has a 61.5% chance to win.

Kaja Juvan Astra Sharma -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 53.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Kaja Juvan vs. Astra Sharma Trends and Insights

Juvan is looking to maintain momentum after a 7-5, 6-2 victory over No. 486-ranked Kristina Kucova in Monday's Round of 32.

Sharma reached the Round of 16 by taking down No. 78-ranked Kamilla Rakhimova 6-3, 6-3 on Monday.

In her 21 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Juvan has played an average of 21.7 games.

On clay, Juvan has played two matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.0 games per match while winning 54.3% of games.

Sharma is averaging 20.4 games per match through her 14 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 51.7% of those games.

Juvan and Sharma have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the Bol Round of 16. Juvan claimed victory in that bout 6-1, 6-0.

Juvan and Sharma have squared off in two total sets, with Juvan clinching two of them and Sharma zero.

Juvan has taken 12 games (92.3% win rate) versus Sharma, who has claimed one games.

Juvan and Sharma have matched up one time, averaging 13.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.