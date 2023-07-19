The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka and his .583 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

Chase Silseth TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is hitting .224 with eight doubles, five home runs and eight walks.

Higashioka has gotten a hit in 25 of 49 games this season (51.0%), with more than one hit on six occasions (12.2%).

He has gone deep in 10.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.8% of his games this season, Higashioka has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2%.

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (26.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 25 .261 AVG .192 .297 OBP .229 .551 SLG .231 10 XBH 3 5 HR 0 13 RBI 10 22/4 K/BB 22/4 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings