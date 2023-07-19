A pair of the league's best scorers take the court -- Breanna Stewart (second, 23.1 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (fourth, 21.6) -- when the New York Liberty (14-4) host the Dallas Wings (11-9) on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on NBA TV, YES, and BSSWX.

Liberty vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Wings

New York scores 87.8 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 82.0 Dallas gives up.

New York makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Dallas has allowed to its opponents (43.1%).

In games the Liberty shoot better than 43.1% from the field, they are 11-2 overall.

New York's 38.1% three-point shooting percentage this season is 5.5 percentage points higher than opponents of Dallas have shot from deep (32.6%).

The Liberty are 13-1 when they shoot better than 32.6% from distance.

New York averages 36.8 rebounds a contest, 2.5 fewer rebounds per game than Dallas' average.

Liberty Recent Performance

The Liberty have seen an uptick in scoring lately, putting up 89.2 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.4 points more than the 87.8 they've scored this season.

New York's defense has been less stingy lately, as the team has allowed 82.8 points per game over its past 10 compared to the 81.2 points per game its opponents are averaging on the season.

The Liberty are trending up from deep over their last 10 outings, making 10.7 threes per game and shooting 38.4% from long range in comparison to their season-long averages of 10.4 makes and 38.1% from distance in the 2023 season.

Liberty Injuries