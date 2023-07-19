Two of the WNBA's best scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 23.1 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (fourth, 21.6) -- match up when the New York Liberty (14-4) host the Dallas Wings (11-9) on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on NBA TV, YES, and BSSWX.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Wings matchup.

Liberty vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, and BSSWX

NBA TV, YES, and BSSWX Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Liberty have put together a 7-10-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wings have put together a 10-9-0 record against the spread this year.

New York has an ATS record of 3-7 when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this season.

Dallas has covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Liberty games have gone over the point total 10 out of 17 times this season.

The Wings and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 19 times this year.

