In the Round of 16 of the Nordea Open on Wednesday, Lorenzo Musetti (ranked No. 16) takes on Matteo Arnaldi (No. 75).

In this Round of 16 match against Arnaldi (+180), Musetti is favored with -250 odds.

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Matteo Arnaldi Match Information

Tournament: The Nordea Open

The Nordea Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 19

Wednesday, July 19 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Matteo Arnaldi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has a 71.4% chance to win.

Lorenzo Musetti Matteo Arnaldi -250 Odds to Win Match +180 +650 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.7% 13.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 56.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.9

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Matteo Arnaldi Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, the Wimbledon, Musetti was beaten by No. 18-ranked Hubert Hurkacz, 6-7, 4-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32.

Arnaldi won 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 against Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Through 63 matches over the past year (across all court types), Musetti has played 23.8 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.8% of them.

In his 28 matches on clay over the past year, Musetti has played an average of 21.7 games (21.1 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Arnaldi has played 30 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.1% of the games. He averages 24.3 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set.

On clay courts, Arnaldi has played 13 matches and averaged 24 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.2 games per set.

In the lone match between Musetti and Arnaldi dating back to 2015, in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 64, Musetti came out on top 6-4, 6-4.

In terms of sets, Musetti has secured two against Arnaldi (100.0%), while Arnaldi has captured zero.

Musetti has the edge in 20 total games versus Arnaldi, taking 12 of them.

Arnaldi and Musetti have squared off one time, and they have averaged 20 games and two sets per match.

