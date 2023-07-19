Luca van Assche vs. Francisco Cerundolo: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Nordea Open
In the Round of 16 of the Nordea Open on Wednesday, Francisco Cerundolo (ranked No. 20) meets Luca van Assche (No. 77).
Cerundolo carries -300 odds to claim a spot in the quarterfinals over van Assche (+225).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Luca van Assche vs. Francisco Cerundolo Match Information
- Tournament: The Nordea Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, July 19
- Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium
- Location: Båstad, Sweden
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Luca van Assche vs. Francisco Cerundolo Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Francisco Cerundolo has a 75.0% chance to win.
|Luca van Assche
|Francisco Cerundolo
|+225
|Odds to Win Match
|-300
|+3300
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+650
|30.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|75.0%
|2.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|13.3%
|41.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.3
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Luca van Assche vs. Francisco Cerundolo Trends and Insights
- van Assche is looking to stay on track after a 7-6, 6-4 victory over No. 191-ranked Dragos Nicolae Madaras in Monday's Round of 32.
- Cerundolo most recently played on July 6, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon and was defeated 2-6, 2-6, 2-6 by No. 37-ranked Jiri Lehecka.
- van Assche has played 23 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 26.4 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 10 matches on clay over the past year, van Assche has played an average of 24.6 games (23.9 in best-of-three matches).
- Cerundolo has averaged 26.0 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) through his 58 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 51.6% of the games.
- Cerundolo has averaged 25.7 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set through 30 matches on clay courts in the past year.
- This is the first time that van Assche and Cerundolo have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.