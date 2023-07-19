In the Round of 16 of the Nordea Open on Wednesday, Francisco Cerundolo (ranked No. 20) meets Luca van Assche (No. 77).

Cerundolo carries -300 odds to claim a spot in the quarterfinals over van Assche (+225).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Luca van Assche vs. Francisco Cerundolo Match Information

Tournament: The Nordea Open

The Nordea Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 19

Wednesday, July 19 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Luca van Assche vs. Francisco Cerundolo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Francisco Cerundolo has a 75.0% chance to win.

Luca van Assche Francisco Cerundolo +225 Odds to Win Match -300 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +650 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 13.3% 41.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Luca van Assche vs. Francisco Cerundolo Trends and Insights

van Assche is looking to stay on track after a 7-6, 6-4 victory over No. 191-ranked Dragos Nicolae Madaras in Monday's Round of 32.

Cerundolo most recently played on July 6, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon and was defeated 2-6, 2-6, 2-6 by No. 37-ranked Jiri Lehecka.

van Assche has played 23 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 26.4 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches).

In his 10 matches on clay over the past year, van Assche has played an average of 24.6 games (23.9 in best-of-three matches).

Cerundolo has averaged 26.0 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) through his 58 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 51.6% of the games.

Cerundolo has averaged 25.7 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set through 30 matches on clay courts in the past year.

This is the first time that van Assche and Cerundolo have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.