In the Round of 16 of the Nordea Open on Wednesday, Francisco Cerundolo (ranked No. 20) meets Luca van Assche (No. 77).

Cerundolo carries -300 odds to claim a spot in the quarterfinals over van Assche (+225).

Luca van Assche vs. Francisco Cerundolo Match Information

  • Tournament: The Nordea Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Wednesday, July 19
  • Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium
  • Location: Båstad, Sweden
  • Court Surface: Clay

Luca van Assche vs. Francisco Cerundolo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Francisco Cerundolo has a 75.0% chance to win.

Luca van Assche Francisco Cerundolo
+225 Odds to Win Match -300
+3300 Odds to Win Tournament +650
30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0%
2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 13.3%
41.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.3

Luca van Assche vs. Francisco Cerundolo Trends and Insights

  • van Assche is looking to stay on track after a 7-6, 6-4 victory over No. 191-ranked Dragos Nicolae Madaras in Monday's Round of 32.
  • Cerundolo most recently played on July 6, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon and was defeated 2-6, 2-6, 2-6 by No. 37-ranked Jiri Lehecka.
  • van Assche has played 23 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 26.4 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches).
  • In his 10 matches on clay over the past year, van Assche has played an average of 24.6 games (23.9 in best-of-three matches).
  • Cerundolo has averaged 26.0 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) through his 58 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 51.6% of the games.
  • Cerundolo has averaged 25.7 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set through 30 matches on clay courts in the past year.
  • This is the first time that van Assche and Cerundolo have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

