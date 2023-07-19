In the Hall of Fame Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 252-ranked Li Tu against No. 59 Mackenzie McDonald.

McDonald carries -650 odds to claim a win against Tu (+400).

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Li Tu Match Information

Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open

The Hall of Fame Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 19

Wednesday, July 19 Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Li Tu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mackenzie McDonald has an 86.7% chance to win.

Mackenzie McDonald Li Tu -650 Odds to Win Match +400 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 58.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.3

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Li Tu Trends and Insights

McDonald came up short 7-6, 4-6, 4-6, 4-6 against Alexander Bublik in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon (his most recent match).

Tu reached the Round of 16 by defeating No. 83-ranked Aleksandar Vukic 6-3, 7-6 on Tuesday.

McDonald has played 60 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 24.1 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches).

McDonald has played 11 matches on grass over the past year, and 24.5 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches).

Tu has played nine matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.6 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 54.6% of those games.

In six matches on grass courts in the past year, Tu has averaged 21.8 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 58.8% of those games.

McDonald and Tu have not competed against each other since 2015.

