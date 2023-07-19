The New York Yankees, including Oswald Peraza (hitting .214 in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

Chase Silseth TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza has a double and seven walks while batting .211.

In eight of 14 games this season, Peraza got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not homered in his 14 games this season.

Peraza has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in five of 14 games so far this season.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 .222 AVG .200 .364 OBP .385 .222 SLG .250 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 3/3 K/BB 6/4 1 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings