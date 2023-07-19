Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will see Ken Waldichuk on the hill for the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.

The Red Sox are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Athletics have +180 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Red Sox vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -225 +180 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Red Sox and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Red Sox covered the spread.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won 55% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (22-18).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, Boston has a record of 3-2 (60%).

The Red Sox have a 69.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Boston has combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times this season for a 49-43-3 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have a 3-6-0 record ATS this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-22 25-23 19-14 32-30 34-34 17-10

