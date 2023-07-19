Brent Rooker and Rafael Devers will hit the field when the Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox meet on Wednesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Time: 3:37 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 20th in baseball with 104 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Boston ranks sixth in baseball, slugging .433.

The Red Sox are fourth in the majors with a .264 batting average.

Boston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.0 runs per game (481 total).

The Red Sox are sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 11th in MLB.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.

Boston's 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.295).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Bello is looking to build upon a seventh-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Bello will look to build on an eight-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

So far he has given up at least one earned run in all of his appearances.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2023 Cubs W 8-3 Away Brayan Bello Kyle Hendricks 7/15/2023 Cubs L 10-4 Away James Paxton Marcus Stroman 7/16/2023 Cubs W 11-5 Away Kutter Crawford Justin Steele 7/17/2023 Athletics W 7-0 Away Brennan Bernardino Paul Blackburn 7/18/2023 Athletics L 3-0 Away Joe Jacques Luis Medina 7/19/2023 Athletics - Away Brayan Bello Ken Waldichuk 7/21/2023 Mets - Home James Paxton Kodai Senga 7/22/2023 Mets - Home Kutter Crawford Max Scherzer 7/23/2023 Mets - Home - Carlos Carrasco 7/25/2023 Braves - Home Brayan Bello Charlie Morton 7/26/2023 Braves - Home James Paxton Spencer Strider

