Rinky Hijikata vs. Adrian Mannarino: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Hall of Fame Open
In the Round of 16 of the Hall of Fame Open on Wednesday, Rinky Hijikata (ranked No. 116) faces Adrian Mannarino (No. 38).
With -210 odds, Mannarino is favored over Hijikata (+160) for this match.
Rinky Hijikata vs. Adrian Mannarino Match Information
- Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, July 19
- Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame
- Location: Newport, Rhode Island
- Court Surface: Grass
Rinky Hijikata vs. Adrian Mannarino Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Adrian Mannarino has a 67.7% chance to win.
|Rinky Hijikata
|Adrian Mannarino
|+160
|Odds to Win Match
|-210
|+2200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+600
|38.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|67.7%
|4.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|14.3%
|45.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.6
Rinky Hijikata vs. Adrian Mannarino Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Monday, Hijikata beat No. 240-ranked Abedallah Shelbayh, 6-3, 6-4.
- Mannarino last played on July 6, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon and was taken down 3-6, 3-6, 6-7 by No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev.
- Through 28 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Hijikata has played 24.1 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.8% of them.
- Hijikata has played eight matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 25.3 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches).
- Mannarino is averaging 24.2 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 61 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.0% of those games.
- On grass surfaces, Mannarino has played 12 matches and averaged 25.9 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.
- Dating back to 2015, Hijikata and Mannarino have not matched up on the court.
