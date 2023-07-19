In the Round of 16 of the Hall of Fame Open on Wednesday, Rinky Hijikata (ranked No. 116) faces Adrian Mannarino (No. 38).

With -210 odds, Mannarino is favored over Hijikata (+160) for this match.

Rinky Hijikata vs. Adrian Mannarino Match Information

Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open

The Hall of Fame Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 19

Wednesday, July 19 Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

Rinky Hijikata vs. Adrian Mannarino Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Adrian Mannarino has a 67.7% chance to win.

Rinky Hijikata Adrian Mannarino +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +600 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 14.3% 45.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.6

Rinky Hijikata vs. Adrian Mannarino Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Hijikata beat No. 240-ranked Abedallah Shelbayh, 6-3, 6-4.

Mannarino last played on July 6, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon and was taken down 3-6, 3-6, 6-7 by No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev.

Through 28 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Hijikata has played 24.1 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.8% of them.

Hijikata has played eight matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 25.3 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches).

Mannarino is averaging 24.2 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 61 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.0% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Mannarino has played 12 matches and averaged 25.9 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Hijikata and Mannarino have not matched up on the court.

