On Wednesday, Sara Sorribes Tormo (No. 85 in the world) faces Nuria Brancaccio (No. 180) in the Round of 16 of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open.

In the Round of 16, Sorribes Tormo is favored over Brancaccio, with -650 odds compared to the underdog's +400.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Nuria Brancaccio Match Information

Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 19

Wednesday, July 19 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Nuria Brancaccio Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sara Sorribes Tormo has an 86.7% chance to win.

Sara Sorribes Tormo Nuria Brancaccio -650 Odds to Win Match +400 +1100 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 58.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Nuria Brancaccio Trends and Insights

Sorribes Tormo is coming off a 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 win over No. 42-ranked Elisabetta Cocciaretto in Tuesday's Round of 32.

Brancaccio reached the Round of 16 by defeating No. 388-ranked Tessah Andrianjafitrimo 6-3, 6-4 on Monday.

Sorribes Tormo has played 19 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 20.1 games per match.

In her 11 matches on clay over the past year, Sorribes Tormo has played an average of 18.2 games.

Brancaccio is averaging 19.1 games per match through her 12 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 56.3% of those games.

Brancaccio has averaged 19.4 games per match and 8.5 games per set through 11 matches on clay courts in the past year.

Sorribes Tormo and Brancaccio have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.