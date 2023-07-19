No. 197-ranked Steve Johnson will take on No. 40 Ugo Humbert in the Hall of Fame Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, July 19.

With -275 odds, Humbert is favored over Johnson (+210) in this match.

Steve Johnson vs. Ugo Humbert Match Information

Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open

The Hall of Fame Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 19

Wednesday, July 19 Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

Steve Johnson vs. Ugo Humbert Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ugo Humbert has a 73.3% chance to win.

Steve Johnson Ugo Humbert +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +800 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 41.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.7

Steve Johnson vs. Ugo Humbert Trends and Insights

Johnson is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-3 victory over No. 322-ranked Yunseong Chung in Tuesday's Round of 32.

In his last match in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon, Humbert lost 4-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 against Jason Kubler.

Through 27 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Johnson has played 24.4 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 46.2% of them.

In his one match on grass over the past year, Johnson has played an average of 22.0 games (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Humbert has played 34 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.3% of the games. He averages 25.1 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set.

In four matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Humbert has averaged 28.3 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set, winning 46.0% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Johnson and Humbert have not played against each other.

