In the Hall of Fame Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 434-ranked Ethan Quinn against No. 14 Tommy Paul.

Paul is getting -2000 odds to grab a spot in the quarterfinals over Quinn (+850).

Tommy Paul vs. Ethan Quinn Match Information

Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open

The Hall of Fame Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 19

Wednesday, July 19 Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

Tommy Paul vs. Ethan Quinn Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tommy Paul has a 95.2% chance to win.

Tommy Paul Ethan Quinn -2000 Odds to Win Match +850 +300 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 95.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 10.5% 25.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 70.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 29.3

Tommy Paul vs. Ethan Quinn Trends and Insights

Paul is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 37-ranked Jiri Lehecka, 2-6, 6-7, 7-6, 7-6, 6-2, in the Round of 32 at the Wimbledon.

Quinn is coming off a 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 356-ranked Mukund Sasikumar in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Paul has played 63 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 26.6 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

In his 12 matches on grass over the past 12 months, Paul has played an average of 28.7 games (23.9 in best-of-three matches).

In his two matches in the past year across all court types, Quinn is averaging 29.5 games per match (29.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 45.8% of those games.

This is the first time that Paul and Quinn have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

