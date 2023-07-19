Tommy Paul vs. Ethan Quinn: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Hall of Fame Open
In the Hall of Fame Open Round of 16 on Wednesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 434-ranked Ethan Quinn against No. 14 Tommy Paul.
Paul is getting -2000 odds to grab a spot in the quarterfinals over Quinn (+850).
Tommy Paul vs. Ethan Quinn Match Information
- Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, July 19
- Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame
- Location: Newport, Rhode Island
- Court Surface: Grass
Tommy Paul vs. Ethan Quinn Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Tommy Paul has a 95.2% chance to win.
|Tommy Paul
|Ethan Quinn
|-2000
|Odds to Win Match
|+850
|+300
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|95.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|10.5%
|25.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|70.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|29.3
Tommy Paul vs. Ethan Quinn Trends and Insights
- Paul is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 37-ranked Jiri Lehecka, 2-6, 6-7, 7-6, 7-6, 6-2, in the Round of 32 at the Wimbledon.
- Quinn is coming off a 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 356-ranked Mukund Sasikumar in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Paul has played 63 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 26.6 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 12 matches on grass over the past 12 months, Paul has played an average of 28.7 games (23.9 in best-of-three matches).
- In his two matches in the past year across all court types, Quinn is averaging 29.5 games per match (29.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 45.8% of those games.
- This is the first time that Paul and Quinn have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
