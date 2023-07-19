Wednesday's game features the Los Angeles Angels (48-48) and the New York Yankees (50-46) clashing at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Angels according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET on July 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (0-2) to the mound, while Chase Silseth will take the ball for the Angels.

Yankees vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Angels 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-4.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Yankees failed to cover.

The Yankees have been favorites in 58 games this season and won 34 (58.6%) of those contests.

New York has entered 38 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 25-13 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 58.3% chance to win.

New York has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 419 (4.4 per game).

The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).

Yankees Schedule