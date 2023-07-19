Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (48-48), who are trying to secure a series sweep, will host Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (50-46) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday, July 19. The game will begin at 7:07 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Angels +115 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run total is listed for this matchup.

Yankees vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon - NYY (0-2, 5.23 ERA) vs Chase Silseth - LAA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Yankees and Angels matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Yankees (-140) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $17.14 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Gleyber Torres get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 34, or 58.6%, of the 58 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Yankees have a 25-13 record (winning 65.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees were favored on the moneyline in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have been victorious in 18, or 45%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Angels have a win-loss record of 9-14 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 1-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Yankees vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+195) Oswald Peraza 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+185) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+160)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +2000 7th 3rd Win AL East +2000 - 4th

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.