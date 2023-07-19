The New York Yankees (50-46) bring a three-game losing run into a road matchup versus the Los Angeles Angels (48-48), at 7:07 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (0-2) to the mound, while Chase Silseth will answer the bell for the Angels.

Yankees vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (0-2, 5.23 ERA) vs Silseth - LAA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

Rodon will take to the mound for the Yankees, his third start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, throwing five innings and giving up four earned runs.

He has an ERA of 5.23, a batting average against of .205 and 7 strikeouts per nine innings in two games this season.

Rodon has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Silseth

Silseth will start for the Angels, his first of the season.

The 23-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.

