In the Swiss Open Gstaad Round of 16 on Wednesday, No. 46-ranked Yannick Hanfmann takes on No. 64 Daniel Altmaier.

Hanfmann has -175 odds to secure a win versus Altmaier (+135).

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Daniel Altmaier Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad

The Swiss Open Gstaad Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 19

Wednesday, July 19 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Daniel Altmaier Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yannick Hanfmann has a 63.6% chance to win.

Yannick Hanfmann Daniel Altmaier -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +600 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 54.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.2

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Daniel Altmaier Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon on July 3, 2023 (his last match), Hanfmann lost to Taylor Fritz 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 5-7, 3-6.

Altmaier made it to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 107-ranked Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 6-4 on Monday.

Hanfmann has played 58 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 23.8 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches).

Hanfmann has played 43 matches on clay over the past year, and 22.8 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches).

Altmaier has averaged 25.7 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 33 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 48.4% of the games.

In 17 matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Altmaier has averaged 24.8 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set, winning 51.7% of the games.

On April 30, 2023, Hanfmann and Altmaier met in the Mutua Madrid Open Round of 32. Altmaier took home the victory 7-6, 6-3.

Altmaier and Hanfmann have faced off in two sets against on another, with Altmaier taking two of them.

Altmaier has captured 13 games (59.1% win rate) versus Hanfmann, who has secured nine games.

In one head-to-head match, Hanfmann and Altmaier have averaged 22.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

