On Wednesday, Zizou Bergs (No. 175 in the world) takes on Jurij Rodionov (No. 118) in the Round of 16 of the Swiss Open Gstaad.

In the Round of 16, Bergs is favored over Rodionov, with -150 odds against the underdog's +115.

Zizou Bergs vs. Jurij Rodionov Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad

The Swiss Open Gstaad Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 19

Wednesday, July 19 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Zizou Bergs vs. Jurij Rodionov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Zizou Bergs has a 60.0% chance to win.

Zizou Bergs Jurij Rodionov -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 52.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.1

Zizou Bergs vs. Jurij Rodionov Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Bergs took down No. 55-ranked Laslo Djere, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.

Rodionov eliminated Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-3, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Bergs has played 22 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 21.5 games per match (20.9 in best-of-three matches).

Bergs has played seven matches on clay over the past year, and 20.3 games per match (20.3 in best-of-three matches).

Rodionov is averaging 22.4 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 22 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 47.0% of those games.

In 14 matches on clay courts in the past year, Rodionov has averaged 22.9 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.1 games per set, winning 46.6% of the games.

Bergs owns a 2-1 record against Rodionov. Their last meeting was a 7-6, 4-6, 6-1 victory for Bergs in the ATP Challenger Ilkley, Great Britain Men Singles 2023 Round of 32 on June 18, 2023.

Bergs and Rodionov have been equally matched, each winning four of eight sets versus the other.

Bergs has the edge in 80 total games versus Rodionov, taking 41 of them.

Bergs and Rodionov have matched up three times, averaging 26.7 games and 2.7 sets per match.

