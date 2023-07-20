In the Round of 16 of the Swiss Open Gstaad on Thursday, Lorenzo Sonego (ranked No. 42) meets Albert Ramos-Vinolas (No. 79).

In the Round of 16, Sonego is favored over Ramos-Vinolas, with -300 odds against the underdog's +225.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Lorenzo Sonego Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad

The Swiss Open Gstaad Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 20

Thursday, July 20 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Lorenzo Sonego Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Sonego has a 75.0% chance to win.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas Lorenzo Sonego +225 Odds to Win Match -300 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +650 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 13.3% 42.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Lorenzo Sonego Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Ramos-Vinolas advanced past No. 128-ranked Fabio Fognini, 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.

Sonego is coming off a 7-6, 3-6, 6-7, 3-6 loss at the hands of No. 38-ranked Matteo Berrettini in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon.

In his 45 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Ramos-Vinolas has played an average of 25.4 games (24.0 in best-of-three matches).

Ramos-Vinolas has played 25 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 25.7 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Sonego has played 56 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.7% of the games. He averages 25.4 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.

On clay, Sonego has played 14 matches and averaged 27.7 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Ramos-Vinolas and Sonego have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Cordoba Open quarterfinals. Ramos-Vinolas was victorious in that bout 7-6, 7-5.

Ramos-Vinolas and Sonego have squared off in two sets against on another, with Ramos-Vinolas capturing two of them.

Ramos-Vinolas has beaten Sonego in 14 of 25 total games between them, good for a 56.0% win rate.

In one head-to-head match, Ramos-Vinolas and Sonego are averaging 25.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.