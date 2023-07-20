On Thursday, Thiago Monteiro (No. 122 in the world) meets Alexander Zverev (No. 19) in the Round of 16 of the Nordea Open.

Compared to the underdog Monteiro (+500), Zverev is favored (-800) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Alexander Zverev vs. Thiago Monteiro Match Information

Tournament: The Nordea Open

The Nordea Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 20

Thursday, July 20 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Alexander Zverev vs. Thiago Monteiro Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has an 88.9% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Thiago Monteiro -800 Odds to Win Match +500 +333 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 88.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 16.7% 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 63.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.9

Alexander Zverev vs. Thiago Monteiro Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Zverev beat Alex Molcan 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Monteiro came out on top 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 versus Daniel Elahi Galan in the Round of 32 on Monday.

In his 39 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Zverev has played an average of 26.4 games (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

Zverev has played 19 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 24.7 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches).

Monteiro is averaging 27.5 games per match (25.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 45 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 49.1% of those games.

In 21 matches on clay courts in the past year, Monteiro has averaged 29.0 games per match (27.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set, winning 49.4% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Zverev and Monteiro have not played against each other.

