No. 53-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles will meet No. 58 Sebastian Ofner in the Nordea Open Round of 16 on Thursday, July 20.

Against the underdog Zapata Miralles (+100), Ofner is favored (-130) to get to the quarterfinals.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Sebastian Ofner Match Information

Tournament: The Nordea Open

The Nordea Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 20

Thursday, July 20 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Sebastian Ofner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Ofner has a 56.5% chance to win.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles Sebastian Ofner +100 Odds to Win Match -130 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 56.5% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 47.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.6

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Sebastian Ofner Trends and Insights

By beating No. 167-ranked Hugo Dellien 6-3, 7-6 on Tuesday, Zapata Miralles reached the Round of 16.

Ofner is coming off a 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 victory over No. 34-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

In his 47 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Zapata Miralles has played an average of 23.0 games (21.2 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Zapata Miralles has played 29 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.2 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.3% of games.

In his 27 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Ofner is averaging 25.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.5% of those games.

Ofner has averaged 25.6 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set through 21 matches on clay courts in the past year.

On June 13, 2021, Zapata Miralles and Ofner met in the cinch Championships qualifying round. Ofner came out on top 6-1, 6-4.

Ofner and Zapata Miralles have squared off in two sets against each other, with Ofner winning two of them.

Ofner and Zapata Miralles have matched up in 17 total games, with Ofner taking 12 and Zapata Miralles capturing five.

Ofner and Zapata Miralles have played one time, and they have averaged 17.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

