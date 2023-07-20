In the Round of 16 of the Nordea Open on Thursday, Casper Ruud (ranked No. 4) meets Alexander Shevchenko (No. 96).

In the Round of 16, Ruud is favored over Shevchenko, with -550 odds against the underdog's +375.

Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Shevchenko Match Information

Tournament: The Nordea Open

The Nordea Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 20

Thursday, July 20 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Shevchenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Casper Ruud has an 84.6% chance to win.

Casper Ruud Alexander Shevchenko -550 Odds to Win Match +375 +225 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 21.1% 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 62 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38

Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Shevchenko Trends and Insights

Ruud lost 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 against Liam Broady in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon (his most recent match).

Shevchenko reached the Round of 16 by defeating No. 100-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday.

Ruud has played 61 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 27.8 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Ruud has played 27 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.7 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) while winning 57.1% of games.

Shevchenko has played 33 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 22.3 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.9% of those games.

On clay courts, Shevchenko has played 16 matches and averaged 22.2 games per match (20.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set.

Ruud and Shevchenko have not matched up against each other since 2015.

