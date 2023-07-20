In a match slated for Thursday, Tatiana Prozorova (No. 236 in rankings) will take on Daria Kasatkina (No. 11) in the Round of 16 of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open.

Kasatkina is getting -2000 odds to earn a spot in the quarterfinals against Prozorova (+825).

Daria Kasatkina vs. Tatiana Prozorova Match Information

Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 20

Thursday, July 20 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Daria Kasatkina vs. Tatiana Prozorova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 95.2% chance to win.

Daria Kasatkina Tatiana Prozorova -2000 Odds to Win Match +825 +225 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 95.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 10.8% 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 62.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.8

Daria Kasatkina vs. Tatiana Prozorova Trends and Insights

Kasatkina is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-7, 6-0 victory over No. 75-ranked Martina Trevisan in Tuesday's Round of 32.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Prozorova took down No. 177-ranked Nigina Abduraimova, winning 6-3, 6-4.

Kasatkina has played 55 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 20.2 games per match.

Kasatkina has played 15 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 21.7 games per match.

Prozorova is averaging 22.7 games per match in her six matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 57.4% of those games.

Prozorova has averaged 22.7 games per match and 9.1 games per set through six matches on clay surfaces in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Kasatkina and Prozorova have not matched up on the court.

