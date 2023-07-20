Diana Shnaider vs. Maria Timofeeva: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Hungarian Grand Prix
In the Hungarian Grand Prix Round of 16 on Thursday, No. 110-ranked Diana Shnaider meets No. 246 Maria Timofeeva.
Shnaider carries -400 odds to bring home a victory versus Timofeeva (+290).
Diana Shnaider vs. Maria Timofeeva Match Information
- Tournament: The Hungarian Grand Prix
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, July 20
- Venue: Romai Tennis Academy
- Location: Budapest, Hungary
- Court Surface: Clay
Diana Shnaider vs. Maria Timofeeva Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Diana Shnaider has an 80.0% chance to win.
|Diana Shnaider
|Maria Timofeeva
|-400
|Odds to Win Match
|+290
|+500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|80.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|25.6%
|16.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|58.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.7
Diana Shnaider vs. Maria Timofeeva Trends and Insights
- Shnaider advanced past Bernarda Pera 6-4, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Timofeeva advanced past Daria Saville 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Shnaider has played 22.1 games per match in her 16 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- On clay, Shnaider has played five matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.0 games per match while winning 51.4% of games.
- In the past 12 months, Timofeeva has competed in nine total matches (across all court types), winning 50.5% of the games. She averages 22.9 games per match and 9.0 games per set.
- On clay, Timofeeva has played six matches and averaged 21.7 games per match and 8.7 games per set.
- This is the first time that Shnaider and Timofeeva have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
