In the Hungarian Grand Prix Round of 16 on Thursday, No. 110-ranked Diana Shnaider meets No. 246 Maria Timofeeva.

Shnaider carries -400 odds to bring home a victory versus Timofeeva (+290).

Diana Shnaider vs. Maria Timofeeva Match Information

  • Tournament: The Hungarian Grand Prix
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Thursday, July 20
  • Venue: Romai Tennis Academy
  • Location: Budapest, Hungary
  • Court Surface: Clay

Diana Shnaider vs. Maria Timofeeva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Diana Shnaider has an 80.0% chance to win.

Diana Shnaider Maria Timofeeva
-400 Odds to Win Match +290
+500 Odds to Win Tournament +3300
80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.6%
16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9%
58.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.7

Diana Shnaider vs. Maria Timofeeva Trends and Insights

  • Shnaider advanced past Bernarda Pera 6-4, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
  • Timofeeva advanced past Daria Saville 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
  • Shnaider has played 22.1 games per match in her 16 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
  • On clay, Shnaider has played five matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.0 games per match while winning 51.4% of games.
  • In the past 12 months, Timofeeva has competed in nine total matches (across all court types), winning 50.5% of the games. She averages 22.9 games per match and 9.0 games per set.
  • On clay, Timofeeva has played six matches and averaged 21.7 games per match and 8.7 games per set.
  • This is the first time that Shnaider and Timofeeva have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

