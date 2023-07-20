In the Hungarian Grand Prix Round of 16 on Thursday, No. 110-ranked Diana Shnaider meets No. 246 Maria Timofeeva.

Shnaider carries -400 odds to bring home a victory versus Timofeeva (+290).

Diana Shnaider vs. Maria Timofeeva Match Information

Tournament: The Hungarian Grand Prix

The Hungarian Grand Prix Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 20

Thursday, July 20 Venue: Romai Tennis Academy

Romai Tennis Academy Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Court Surface: Clay

Diana Shnaider vs. Maria Timofeeva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Diana Shnaider has an 80.0% chance to win.

Diana Shnaider Maria Timofeeva -400 Odds to Win Match +290 +500 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.6% 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 58.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.7

Diana Shnaider vs. Maria Timofeeva Trends and Insights

Shnaider advanced past Bernarda Pera 6-4, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Timofeeva advanced past Daria Saville 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Shnaider has played 22.1 games per match in her 16 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

On clay, Shnaider has played five matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.0 games per match while winning 51.4% of games.

In the past 12 months, Timofeeva has competed in nine total matches (across all court types), winning 50.5% of the games. She averages 22.9 games per match and 9.0 games per set.

On clay, Timofeeva has played six matches and averaged 21.7 games per match and 8.7 games per set.

This is the first time that Shnaider and Timofeeva have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

