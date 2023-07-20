Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (No. 74) will take on Erika Andreeva (No. 159) in the Round of 16 of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open on Thursday, July 20.

Osorio Serrano carries -275 odds to grab a spot in the quarterfinals with a win over Andreeva (+210).

Erika Andreeva vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Match Information

Erika Andreeva vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Camila Osorio Serrano has a 73.3% chance to win.

Erika Andreeva Maria Camila Osorio Serrano +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 42.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.7

Erika Andreeva vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Trends and Insights

By beating No. 53-ranked Lucia Bronzetti 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 on Tuesday, Andreeva reached the Round of 16.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Osorio Serrano took down No. 256-ranked Fiona Ferro, winning 7-6, 6-1.

Through 30 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Andreeva has played 23.4 games per match and won 50.4% of them.

Andreeva has played eight matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 21.5 games per match.

Osorio Serrano is averaging 22.5 games per match in her 38 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 51.6% of those games.

Osorio Serrano has averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.7 games per set in 14 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Andreeva and Osorio Serrano have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

