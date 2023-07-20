The New York Giants have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl, 19th-ranked in the league as of December 31.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New York Betting Insights

New York put together a 13-4-0 ATS record last year.

The Giants and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

New York totaled 333.9 yards per game on offense last season (18th in ), and it ranked 25th defensively with 358.2 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Giants were 5-3-1 at home and 4-4 on the road.

New York put up a 3-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 6-5-1 record as underdogs.

The Giants won only once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC overall.

Giants Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Daniel Jones passed for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

Also, Jones rushed for 708 yards and seven TDs.

In 16 games, Saquon Barkley ran for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 TDs.

In addition, Barkley had 57 receptions for 338 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

Darius Slayton had 46 receptions for 724 yards (45.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

Bobby Okereke delivered 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Colts.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1600 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +900 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2000 6 October 15 @ Bills - +800 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +1600 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1600 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +6600 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

