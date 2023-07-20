In a match slated for Thursday, Stan Wawrinka (No. 74 in rankings) will face Jaume Munar (No. 110) in the Round of 16 of the Swiss Open Gstaad.

Against the underdog Munar (+175), Wawrinka is the favorite (-225) to make it to the quarterfinals.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Jaume Munar vs. Stan Wawrinka Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad

The Swiss Open Gstaad Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 20

Thursday, July 20 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jaume Munar vs. Stan Wawrinka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 69.2% chance to win.

Jaume Munar Stan Wawrinka +175 Odds to Win Match -225 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +700 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5% 44 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jaume Munar vs. Stan Wawrinka Trends and Insights

Munar defeated Alexander Ritschard 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Wawrinka advanced past Roberto Carballes Baena 6-1, 3-1 in the Round of 32.

In his 48 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Munar has played an average of 23.5 games (22.6 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Munar has played 24 matches over the past year, totaling 23.2 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.8% of games.

Wawrinka is averaging 27.9 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 38 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 51.0% of those games.

In nine matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Wawrinka has averaged 31.7 games per match (25.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set, winning 49.5% of the games.

Munar and Wawrinka have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.