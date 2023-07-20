In the Hall of Fame Open quarterfinals on Thursday, Jordan Thompson faces Adrian Mannarino.

Thompson is favored (-165) in this match, compared to the underdog Mannarino, who is +130.

Jordan Thompson vs. Adrian Mannarino Match Information

Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Date: Thursday, July 20

Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Court Surface: Grass

Jordan Thompson vs. Adrian Mannarino Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jordan Thompson has a 62.3% chance to win.

Jordan Thompson Adrian Mannarino -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +450 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 18.2% 53.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.8

Jordan Thompson vs. Adrian Mannarino Trends and Insights

Thompson took down Liam Broady 6-2, 6-2 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Mannarino is coming off a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 116-ranked Rinky Hijikata in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Thompson has played 25.8 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 37 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In his 11 matches on grass over the past 12 months, Thompson has played an average of 28.2 games (25.3 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Mannarino has played 61 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.0% of the games. He averages 24.2 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

Mannarino is averaging 25.9 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in 12 matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

In head-to-head matchups, Thompson has two wins, while Mannarino has one. In their most recent matchup on June 16, 2023, Thompson was victorious 5-7, 7-6, 6-2.

Thompson and Mannarino have squared off in seven sets against on another, with Thompson capturing four of them.

Thompson and Mannarino have squared off in 72 total games, with Thompson taking 38 and Mannarino claiming 34.

In three matches between Thompson and Mannarino, they have played 24 games and 2.3 sets per match on average.

