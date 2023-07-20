Facundo Bagnis (No. 136) will take on Juan Pablo Varillas (No. 66) in the Round of 16 of the Swiss Open Gstaad on Thursday, July 20.

In this Round of 16 matchup against Bagnis (+160), Varillas is favored with -210 odds.

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Facundo Bagnis Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad

The Swiss Open Gstaad Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 20

Thursday, July 20 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Facundo Bagnis Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Juan Pablo Varillas has a 67.7% chance to win.

Juan Pablo Varillas Facundo Bagnis -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 54.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.6

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Facundo Bagnis Trends and Insights

By beating No. 132-ranked Otto Virtanen 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday, Varillas advanced to the Round of 16.

Bagnis made it to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 82-ranked Arthur Rinderknech 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 on Tuesday.

Through 35 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Varillas has played 24.5 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.0% of them.

Varillas has played 28 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 23.4 games per match (20.8 in best-of-three matches).

Bagnis is averaging 23.7 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 27 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.8% of those games.

On clay courts, Bagnis has played 16 matches and averaged 23.3 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

Varillas and Bagnis have played five times dating back to 2015, and Varillas has a 4-1 advantage, including a 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 win in their most recent meeting on November 20, 2022 at the ATP Challenger Sao Leopoldo, Brazil Men Singles 2022.

Varillas and Bagnis have matched up in 12 total sets, with Varillas taking eight of them and Bagnis four.

Varillas has the edge in 124 total games against Bagnis, capturing 67 of them.

In five matches between Varillas and Bagnis, they have played 24.8 games and 2.4 sets per match on average.

