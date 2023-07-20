Kevin Anderson will meet Ugo Humbert in the Hall of Fame Open quarterfinals on Thursday, July 20.

In this Quarterfinal match, Humbert is the favorite (-155) against Anderson (+120) .

Kevin Anderson vs. Ugo Humbert Match Information

Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open

The Hall of Fame Open Round: Quarterfinals

Date: Thursday, July 20

Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

Kevin Anderson vs. Ugo Humbert Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ugo Humbert has a 60.8% chance to win.

Kevin Anderson Ugo Humbert +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +700 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5% 52.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.5

Kevin Anderson vs. Ugo Humbert Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Anderson took down No. 145-ranked Gijs Brouwer, 6-3, 7-6.

Humbert advanced to the quarterfinals by beating No. 197-ranked Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday.

Through two matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Anderson has played 19.5 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 64.1% of them.

On grass, Anderson has played two matches over the past year, totaling 19.5 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 64.1% of games.

Humbert has averaged 25.1 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 34 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.3% of the games.

On grass courts, Humbert has played four matches and averaged 28.3 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set.

In the only match between Anderson and Humbert dating back to 2015, in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 64, Humbert was victorious 6-3, 7-6.

In two total sets against one another, Humbert has won two, while Anderson has secured zero.

Humbert has the advantage in 22 total games versus Anderson, taking 13 of them.

Anderson and Humbert have matched up one time, averaging 22 games and two sets per match.

