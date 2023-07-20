Kevin Anderson vs. Ugo Humbert: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Hall of Fame Open
Kevin Anderson will meet Ugo Humbert in the Hall of Fame Open quarterfinals on Thursday, July 20.
In this Quarterfinal match, Humbert is the favorite (-155) against Anderson (+120) .
Kevin Anderson vs. Ugo Humbert Match Information
- Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Thursday, July 20
- Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame
- Location: Newport, Rhode Island
- Court Surface: Grass
Kevin Anderson vs. Ugo Humbert Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Ugo Humbert has a 60.8% chance to win.
|Kevin Anderson
|Ugo Humbert
|+120
|Odds to Win Match
|-155
|+900
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+700
|45.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.8%
|10.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|12.5%
|52.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.5
Kevin Anderson vs. Ugo Humbert Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Anderson took down No. 145-ranked Gijs Brouwer, 6-3, 7-6.
- Humbert advanced to the quarterfinals by beating No. 197-ranked Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday.
- Through two matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Anderson has played 19.5 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 64.1% of them.
- On grass, Anderson has played two matches over the past year, totaling 19.5 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 64.1% of games.
- Humbert has averaged 25.1 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 34 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.3% of the games.
- On grass courts, Humbert has played four matches and averaged 28.3 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set.
- In the only match between Anderson and Humbert dating back to 2015, in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 64, Humbert was victorious 6-3, 7-6.
- In two total sets against one another, Humbert has won two, while Anderson has secured zero.
- Humbert has the advantage in 22 total games versus Anderson, taking 13 of them.
- Anderson and Humbert have matched up one time, averaging 22 games and two sets per match.
