Pavel Kotov (No. 89 ranking) will meet Andrey Rublev (No. 7) in the Round of 16 of the Nordea Open on Thursday, July 20.

Rublev is getting -650 odds to earn a spot in the quarterfinals against Kotov (+400).

Pavel Kotov vs. Andrey Rublev Match Information

Tournament: The Nordea Open

The Nordea Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 20

Thursday, July 20 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Pavel Kotov vs. Andrey Rublev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has an 86.7% chance to win.

Pavel Kotov Andrey Rublev +400 Odds to Win Match -650 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +450 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 18.2% 37.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.2

Pavel Kotov vs. Andrey Rublev Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Kotov took down No. 95-ranked Marco Cecchinato, 6-1, 6-2.

Rublev last played on July 11, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon and was taken down 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 3-6 by No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic.

Kotov has played 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 24.0 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches).

Kotov has played 13 matches on clay over the past year, and 27.8 games per match (27.8 in best-of-three matches).

In his 79 matches in the past year across all court types, Rublev is averaging 26.2 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.2% of those games.

In 20 matches on clay courts in the past year, Rublev has averaged 25.3 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 56.9% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Kotov and Rublev have not played against each other.

