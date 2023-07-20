On Thursday, Pedro Cachin (No. 90 in the world) faces Roberto Bautista Agut (No. 25) in the Round of 16 of the Swiss Open Gstaad.

In this Round of 16 match versus Cachin (+140), Bautista Agut is favored to win with -185 odds.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Pedro Cachin Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad

The Swiss Open Gstaad Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 20

Thursday, July 20 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Pedro Cachin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Roberto Bautista Agut has a 64.9% chance to win.

Roberto Bautista Agut Pedro Cachin -185 Odds to Win Match +140 +650 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 13.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 54.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.3

Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Pedro Cachin Trends and Insights

Bautista Agut was defeated 6-2, 6-7, 7-6, 4-6, 7-5 versus Roman Safiullin in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon (his most recent match).

Cachin came out on top 6-4, 6-1 against Taro Daniel in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Bautista Agut has played 25.9 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 53 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On clay, Bautista Agut has played 15 matches over the past year, totaling 24.9 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.9% of games.

Cachin has averaged 26.8 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) through his 38 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 47.6% of the games.

Cachin has averaged 26.0 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set through 19 matches on clay courts in the past year.

Bautista Agut and Cachin have not matched up against each other since 2015.

