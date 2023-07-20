In the Round of 16 of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open on Thursday, Sofya Lansere (ranked No. 353) faces Mayar Sherif (No. 38).

Sherif is favored (-2000) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Lansere, who is +850.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sofya Lansere vs. Mayar Sherif Match Information

Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, July 20

Thursday, July 20 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sofya Lansere vs. Mayar Sherif Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mayar Sherif has a 95.2% chance to win.

Sofya Lansere Mayar Sherif +850 Odds to Win Match -2000 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +700 10.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 95.2% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5% 37 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Sofya Lansere vs. Mayar Sherif Trends and Insights

Lansere advanced over Olga Danilovic 6-3 (retired) on Tuesday, securing a spot in the Round of 16.

Sherif reached the Round of 16 by taking down No. 135-ranked Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 3-6, 7-6, 7-5 on Tuesday.

Lansere has played four matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 21.0 games per match.

On clay, Lansere has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 17.7 games per match while winning 52.8% of games.

In the past 12 months, Sherif has played 31 total matches (across all court types), winning 46.8% of the games. She averages 21.5 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

In 14 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Sherif has averaged 20.6 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 50.7% of the games.

This is the first time that Lansere and Sherif have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.