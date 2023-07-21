Alexander Zverev (No. 19 ranking) will face Andrey Rublev (No. 7) in the quarterfinals of the Nordea Open on Friday, July 21.

With -145 odds, Zverev is the favorite against Rublev (+110) in this matchup.

Alexander Zverev vs. Andrey Rublev Match Information

Tournament: The Nordea Open

The Nordea Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 21

Friday, July 21 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Alexander Zverev vs. Andrey Rublev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 59.2% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Andrey Rublev -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +350 Odds to Win Tournament +400 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 20.0% 51.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.6

Alexander Zverev vs. Andrey Rublev Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 122-ranked Thiago Monteiro 6-1, 6-0 on Thursday, Zverev advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Rublev clinched a victory against No. 89-ranked Pavel Kotov, winning 6-3, 7-6.

Through 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Zverev has played 26.4 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.2% of them.

Zverev has played 19 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 24.7 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches).

In his 78 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Rublev is averaging 26.3 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 54.2% of those games.

On clay surfaces, Rublev has played 19 matches and averaged 25.6 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.

In two head-to-head matches, Zverev and Rublev have split 1-1. Rublev took their last battle on March 3, 2023, winning 6-3, 7-6.

Zverev and Rublev have been equally balanced, each winning two of four sets versus the other.

Zverev has won 21 games (53.8% win rate) against Rublev, who has claimed 18 games.

In two head-to-head matches, Zverev and Rublev have averaged 19.5 games and 2.0 sets per match.

