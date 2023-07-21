Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova will meet Claire Liu in the Hungarian Grand Prix quarterfinals on Friday, July 21.

In the Quarterfinal, Liu is favored over Schmiedlova, with -120 odds against the underdog's -110.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Claire Liu Match Information

Tournament: The Hungarian Grand Prix

The Hungarian Grand Prix Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 21

Friday, July 21 Venue: Romai Tennis Academy

Romai Tennis Academy Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Claire Liu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Claire Liu has a 54.5% chance to win.

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Claire Liu -110 Odds to Win Match -120 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +450 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 18.2% 51.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Claire Liu Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Schmiedlova took down Tamara Korpatsch 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Liu will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 7-6 victory over No. 60-ranked Yulia Putintseva in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Schmiedlova has played 20.1 games per match in her 30 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Schmiedlova has played 10 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 20.6 games per match.

Liu has averaged 21.4 games per match in her 40 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 49.4% of the games.

In eight matches on clay courts in the past year, Liu has averaged 21.5 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 49.4% of the games.

On March 9, 2023, Schmiedlova and Liu played in the BNP Paribas Open Round of 128. Liu took home the victory 7-6, 6-3.

In two sets between Liu and Schmiedlova, Liu has yet to drop any of them.

Liu has captured 13 games (59.1% win rate) versus Schmiedlova, who has secured nine games.

Liu and Schmiedlova have faced off one time, and they have averaged 22.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.