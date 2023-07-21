The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.146 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 190 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

TV Channel: YES

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo has 82 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .336.

Rizzo has picked up a hit in 59 of 89 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has gone deep in 10.1% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In 30.3% of his games this season, Rizzo has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (10.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 34 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 40 .296 AVG .190 .374 OBP .291 .475 SLG .281 16 XBH 8 8 HR 3 24 RBI 15 39/19 K/BB 46/15 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings