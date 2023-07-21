Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Royals - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Billy McKinney returns to action for the New York Yankees versus Alec Marsh and the Kansas City RoyalsJuly 21 at 7:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 16, when he went 0-for-0 against the Rockies.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and four walks while hitting .228.
- McKinney has gotten a hit in 16 of 28 games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 28), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinney has driven in a run in six games this season (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in nine games this year (32.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|.283
|AVG
|.152
|.313
|OBP
|.222
|.630
|SLG
|.182
|7
|XBH
|1
|4
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|1
|7/2
|K/BB
|13/2
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.17).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Royals are sending Marsh (0-3) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.40, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
