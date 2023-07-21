Billy McKinney returns to action for the New York Yankees versus Alec Marsh and the Kansas City RoyalsJuly 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 16, when he went 0-for-0 against the Rockies.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Billy McKinney? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and four walks while hitting .228.

McKinney has gotten a hit in 16 of 28 games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 28), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

McKinney has driven in a run in six games this season (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in nine games this year (32.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 .283 AVG .152 .313 OBP .222 .630 SLG .182 7 XBH 1 4 HR 0 6 RBI 1 7/2 K/BB 13/2 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings