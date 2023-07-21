On Friday, Casper Ruud (No. 4 in the world) meets Sebastian Ofner (No. 58) in the quarterfinals of the Nordea Open.

In the Quarterfinal, Ruud is favored over Ofner, with -550 odds compared to the underdog's +375.

Casper Ruud vs. Sebastian Ofner Match Information

Tournament: The Nordea Open

The Nordea Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 21

Friday, July 21 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Casper Ruud vs. Sebastian Ofner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Casper Ruud has an 84.6% chance to win.

Casper Ruud Sebastian Ofner -550 Odds to Win Match +375 +200 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 21.1% 33.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 60.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.8

Casper Ruud vs. Sebastian Ofner Trends and Insights

Ruud took down Alexander Shevchenko 6-2, 6-4 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Ofner is coming off a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 53-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Ruud has played 61 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 27.8 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

In his 27 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Ruud has played an average of 25.7 games (23.1 in best-of-three matches).

Ofner has played 27 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 25.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.5% of those games.

In 21 matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Ofner has averaged 25.6 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 55.2% of the games.

Ruud and Ofner have not competed against each other since 2015.

