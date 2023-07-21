Daria Kasatkina (No. 11 ranking) will face Jasmine Paolini (No. 52) in the quarterfinals of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open on Friday, July 21.

Kasatkina has -350 odds to claim a spot in the femifinals against Paolini (+240).

Daria Kasatkina vs. Jasmine Paolini Match Information

Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 21

Friday, July 21 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Daria Kasatkina vs. Jasmine Paolini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 77.8% chance to win.

Daria Kasatkina Jasmine Paolini -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +225 Odds to Win Tournament +1100 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 8.3% 59.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.9

Daria Kasatkina vs. Jasmine Paolini Trends and Insights

By beating No. 236-ranked Tatiana Prozorova 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday, Kasatkina advanced to the quarterfinals.

Paolini took down Dayana Yastremska 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Kasatkina has played 55 matches over the past year across all court types, and 20.2 games per match.

In her 15 matches on clay over the past year, Kasatkina has played an average of 21.7 games.

In her 39 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Paolini is averaging 22.2 games per match while winning 49.4% of those games.

On clay surfaces, Paolini has played 13 matches and averaged 23.6 games per match and 9.0 games per set.

On August 3, 2020, Kasatkina and Paolini matched up in the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round of 32. Paolini secured the win 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Paolini and Kasatkina have squared off in three sets against on another, with Paolini claiming two of them.

Paolini and Kasatkina have matched up for 32 total games, and Paolini has won more often, securing 17 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Kasatkina and Paolini have averaged 32 games and three sets per match.

