DJ LeMahieu -- batting .297 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the hill, on July 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .231.

In 65.9% of his games this year (54 of 82), LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (15.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.5%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).

LeMahieu has driven home a run in 21 games this year (25.6%), including more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games.

He has scored a run in 26 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 41 .253 AVG .209 .314 OBP .272 .425 SLG .307 14 XBH 10 5 HR 2 18 RBI 9 36/11 K/BB 38/14 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings