In the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open quarterfinals on Friday, Emma Navarro faces Qinwen Zheng.

In this Quarterfinal matchup against Navarro (+135), Zheng is the favorite with -175 odds.

Emma Navarro vs. Qinwen Zheng Match Information

Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 21

Friday, July 21 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Emma Navarro vs. Qinwen Zheng Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Qinwen Zheng has a 63.6% chance to win.

Emma Navarro Qinwen Zheng +135 Odds to Win Match -175 +600 Odds to Win Tournament +300 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 25.0% 44.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.1

Emma Navarro vs. Qinwen Zheng Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 363-ranked Camilla Rosatello 6-2, 6-1 on Wednesday, Navarro advanced to the quarterfinals.

Zheng advanced past Diane Parry 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Navarro has played 18 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.3 games per match.

In her six matches on clay over the past 12 months, Navarro has played an average of 20.8 games.

In the past year, Zheng has competed in 48 total matches (across all court types), winning 54.3% of the games. She averages 22.0 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

In 12 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Zheng has averaged 22.8 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 54.0% of the games.

Navarro and Zheng have not played each other since 2015.

