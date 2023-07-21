Emma Navarro vs. Qinwen Zheng: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | 32nd Palermo Ladies Open
In the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open quarterfinals on Friday, Emma Navarro faces Qinwen Zheng.
In this Quarterfinal matchup against Navarro (+135), Zheng is the favorite with -175 odds.
Emma Navarro vs. Qinwen Zheng Match Information
- Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Friday, July 21
- Venue: Country Time Club
- Location: Palermo, Italy
- Court Surface: Clay
Emma Navarro vs. Qinwen Zheng Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Qinwen Zheng has a 63.6% chance to win.
|Emma Navarro
|Qinwen Zheng
|+135
|Odds to Win Match
|-175
|+600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+300
|42.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|63.6%
|14.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|25.0%
|44.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55.1
Emma Navarro vs. Qinwen Zheng Trends and Insights
- By taking down No. 363-ranked Camilla Rosatello 6-2, 6-1 on Wednesday, Navarro advanced to the quarterfinals.
- Zheng advanced past Diane Parry 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- Navarro has played 18 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.3 games per match.
- In her six matches on clay over the past 12 months, Navarro has played an average of 20.8 games.
- In the past year, Zheng has competed in 48 total matches (across all court types), winning 54.3% of the games. She averages 22.0 games per match and 9.9 games per set.
- In 12 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Zheng has averaged 22.8 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 54.0% of the games.
- Navarro and Zheng have not played each other since 2015.
