In the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open quarterfinals on Friday, Emma Navarro faces Qinwen Zheng.

In this Quarterfinal matchup against Navarro (+135), Zheng is the favorite with -175 odds.

Emma Navarro vs. Qinwen Zheng Match Information

  • Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open
  • Round: Quarterfinals
  • Date: Friday, July 21
  • Venue: Country Time Club
  • Location: Palermo, Italy
  • Court Surface: Clay

Emma Navarro vs. Qinwen Zheng Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Qinwen Zheng has a 63.6% chance to win.

Emma Navarro Qinwen Zheng
+135 Odds to Win Match -175
+600 Odds to Win Tournament +300
42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6%
14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 25.0%
44.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.1

Emma Navarro vs. Qinwen Zheng Trends and Insights

  • By taking down No. 363-ranked Camilla Rosatello 6-2, 6-1 on Wednesday, Navarro advanced to the quarterfinals.
  • Zheng advanced past Diane Parry 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
  • Navarro has played 18 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.3 games per match.
  • In her six matches on clay over the past 12 months, Navarro has played an average of 20.8 games.
  • In the past year, Zheng has competed in 48 total matches (across all court types), winning 54.3% of the games. She averages 22.0 games per match and 9.9 games per set.
  • In 12 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Zheng has averaged 22.8 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 54.0% of the games.
  • Navarro and Zheng have not played each other since 2015.

