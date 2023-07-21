Fanny Stollar will face Kateryna Baindl in the Hungarian Grand Prix quarterfinals on Friday, July 21.

In this Quarterfinal matchup versus Stollar (+190), Baindl is favored with -250 odds.

Fanny Stollar vs. Kateryna Baindl Match Information

Tournament: The Hungarian Grand Prix

The Hungarian Grand Prix Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, July 21

Friday, July 21 Venue: Romai Tennis Academy

Romai Tennis Academy Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Court Surface: Clay

Fanny Stollar vs. Kateryna Baindl Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Kateryna Baindl has a 71.4% chance to win.

Fanny Stollar Kateryna Baindl +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +650 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 13.3% 45.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.7

Fanny Stollar vs. Kateryna Baindl Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Stollar beat Tatjana Maria 6-3, 2-6, 7-6.

Baindl will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-1 win over Amarissa Kiara Toth in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Stollar has played 26.0 games per match in her two matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On clay, Stollar has played two matches over the past year, totaling 26.0 games per match while winning 53.8% of games.

In her 26 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Baindl is averaging 22.1 games per match while winning 48.7% of those games.

In 13 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Baindl has averaged 19.3 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 51.4% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Stollar and Baindl have not matched up on the court.

